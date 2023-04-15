More from Star Tribune
Murder case prosecution creates clash for friends Mary Moriarty, Keith Ellison
Community grief collides with reform promises in the case of two juveniles charged in the killing of a woman.
Minneapolis
Public housing tenant challenging MPHA's right to evict without a rental license
Stacey Marable's children were getting sick in public housing, then they were nearly evicted. She's fighting back.
Local
Minneapolis, St. Paul public housing evictions outpacing pre-pandemic rates
Most eviction filings are for falling behind on rent — some for less than $100.
Business
Minnesota Public Radio to quit Twitter
The move comes after National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting System both announced plans to leave the controversial social media site.
Local
Photos: Lightsaber Flow class at Dragons Lair Performing Arts
The class is held every Wednesday night and is just one of many performing arts taught in this Minneapolis space including aerial silks and different forms of flow and dance classes.