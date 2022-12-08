More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
St. Paul police release footage of Howard Johnson's gunfire exchange with officer
The move comes a day after family members demanded access to footage of the shooting.
Coronavirus
What to know about COVID omicron variant, Minnesota testing, vaccines
Expert advice on masking, testing, vaccines and boosters is evolving along with multiple coronavirus variants. Here's the latest from MN and the CDC.
Video
Video shows fatal shooting of Howard Johnson by St. Paul police officer
Video released by the St. Paul Police Department shows the fatal shooting of Howard Johnson by Sgt. Cody Blanshan on Dec. 5, 2022. This compilation was edited by the Star Tribune and contains graphic content.
Local
Workers at MSP Airport join nationwide rally for better health care
Move comes after the Metropolitan Airport Commission enacted a $15 hourly minimum wage for airport workers.
North Metro
New Hope contemplates combining jobs of police chief and city manager
Early estimates show the city could save more than $150,000 a year by having one person do both jobs.