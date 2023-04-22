More from Star Tribune
Local
As water levels rose in car in flooded ditch along I-29, firefighters saved family
After weather conditions turned quickly north of Fargo, the traveling family found themselves in a desperate situation.
St. Cloud
Sauk Rapids teen arrested in fatal St. Cloud hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle
A 70-year-old St. Cloud man, who was walking on a path when he was hit, died at the hospital.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Funeral for Pope County deputy killed while on duty
Deputy Josh Owen was fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call a week ago. The funeral and visitation took place at Minnewaska Area High School in Glenwood, Minn.,
www.startribune.com
At 100, a WWII vet from Rondo looks back at a life of service
St. Paul's Gordon Kirk has been a soldier, streetcar driver, skycap and the first Black commander of the Minnesota chapter of the VFW.
St. Cloud
St. Cloud man sues after failed efforts to move family to U.S. from refugee camp
Rabi Mohamed has seen his wife and children just once since immigrating to the United States in 2015.