Vikings
Vikings first Super Bowl quarterback Joe Kapp dies at age 85
Known for wobbly passes and a bold leadership style, Kapp came to the Vikings late in his professional career after playing in the Canadian Football League.
Sports
Madrid, City draw 1-1 in Champions League semifinals
Real Madrid and Manchester City drew 1-1 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday after long-range strikes by Vinícius Júnior and Kevin de Bruyne.
High Schools
Eden Prairie hires Roseville's Culver as new boys basketball coach
Alexander Culver, who had been coaching at Roseville, replaces David Flom, who resigned amid protests over his use of a racial slur in a classroom setting.
Variety
Westminster finals arrive: What dog will claim best in show?
It could be the day for the petit basset griffon Vendéen named for Buddy Holly. Or the Pekingese could notch his breed's third Westminster Kennel Club dog show win in little over a decade.
Sports
Denny Crum, who coached Louisville to 2 NCAA titles, dies
Denny Crum took everything he learned from legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, added his own touch and built his own sparkling legacy at Louisville.