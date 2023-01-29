Peyton Hemp, a sophomore forward from Andover, scored two goals and Abigail Boreen got the winner midway through the third period as the No. 3 Gophers edged Minnesota Duluth 4-3 on Saturday at AMSOIL Arena to sweep the women's hockey series.

The victory was the Gophers' 12th in a row. No. 6 UMD entered the series with six consecutive victories but lost 3-1 Friday.

Hemp had a power-play goal at 12 minutes, 2 seconds of the opening period to make it 1-0 and got her second goal of the game — and 13th of the season — at 14:02 of the middle period to put Minnesota (22-3-2, 19-2-2 WCHA) ahead 3-1.

In between those goals, the Gophers' Josefin Bouveng scored at 1:34 of the second and UMD's Gabby Krause countered on the power play eight minutes later.

UMD got within 3-2 in the third on Mannon McMahon's goal at 3:29, but Boreen restored the visitors' two-goal cushion with an unassisted goal at 9:31. It was the 18th goal of the season for the fifth-year senior and Hill-Murray alumnae.

The Bulldogs rallied within a goal again on Taylor Anderson's goal with 2:30 left after they went on a power play and pulled their goalie for a 6-on-4 attack.

In the final two minutes, Skylar Vetter made the final save of the 24 she had for the Gophers and Nelli Laitinen and Hemp blocked shots in front of her to preserve the win. Emma Soderberg stopped 20 shots for UMD.