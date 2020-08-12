The Pittsburgh Penguins have decided to keep their first-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft, a source confirmed, meaning their first-round pick in 2021 will go to the Wild.
The Wild got a first-rounder from Pittsburgh in the Jason Zucker trade in February, along with center Alex Galchenyuk and 20-year-old defenseman prospect Calen Addison. The Penguins had the option of giving the Wild their first-round pick this year or next.
The Wild will choose ninth in the draft on Oct. 9, Pittsburgh 15th. Both teams had a 1-in-8 shot at the No. 1 overall pick Monday night, but the New York Rangers won the lottery.
