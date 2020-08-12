The Pitts­burgh Penguins have de­cid­ed to keep their first-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft, a source con­firmed, mean­ing their first-round pick in 2021 will go to the Wild.

The Wild got a first-round­er from Pitts­burgh in the Ja­son Zucker trade in Feb­rua­ry, along with cen­ter Alex Galchenyuk and 20-year-old defense­man pros­pect Calen Ad­di­son. The Penguins had the op­tion of giv­ing the Wild their first-round pick this year or next.

The Wild will choose ninth in the draft on Oct. 9, Pitts­burgh 15th. Both teams had a 1-in-8 shot at the No. 1 over­all pick Mon­day night, but the New York Rangers won the lot­ter­y.