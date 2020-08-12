Wild General Manager Bill Guerin was blunt in his assessment after the Wild was quickly eliminated in the NHL postseason. “Things need to get better,” he said Monday. “That’s just the way it is.” While Guerin will explore offseason trade and free agency options, here’s a look at the current Wild players and their likely status next season:

Calen Addison

Defense (age 20) Acquired in the Jason Zucker trade with Pittsburgh, the 5-10 Addison needs improvement on his stick work and body positioning to make the NHL as a diminutive defenseman.

Contract: Entry level.

2020-21 outlook: First season with Iowa in the American Hockey League.

Sam Anas

Right wing (age 27)

Led the AHL in scoring (70 points in 63 games) last season, but the 5-8 former Quinnipiac star still hasn’t debuted in the NHL.

Contract: Free agent.

2020-21 outlook: Since the Wild has yet to utilize Anas, he’ll likely sign with another organization.

Matt Bartkowski

Defense (age 32)

Bartkowski spent most of the season in the minors, making only one appearance in the postseason after Ryan Suter got hurt.

Contract: Free agent.

2020-21 outlook: With his fifth NHL organization, the journeyman could move elsewhere.

Louie Belpedio

Defense (age 24)

A depth option in the pipeline who was called up during the season but never played.

Contract: Restricted free agent eligible for arbitration.

2020-21 outlook: It would make sense for the Wild to re-sign Belpedio and keep him in the system.

Jonas Brodin

Defense (age 27)

After setting a career high in points (28) and blocking a team-high 112 shots, Brodin was also steady in the play-in series, magnifying his value.

Contract: Signed through 2020-21.

2020-21 outlook: Frequently mentioned in trade talks, Brodin can sign an extension this offseason.

JT Brown

Right wing (age 30)

One of the veterans in Iowa, Brown had nine goals and 13 assists in 62 games.

Contract: Free agent.

2020-21 outlook: Never called up during the regular season; seems likely Wild will move on.

Ryan Donato

Left wing (age 24)

Scored a career-high 14 goals, but he slipped down the depth chart to the fourth line and was scratched for Games 3 and 4 vs. Vancouver.

Contract: Signed through 2020-21.

2020-21 outlook: Donato is still looking for consistent point production that would move him higher in the lineup.

Devan Dubnyk

Goalie (age 34)

Three-time All-Star lost the starting job to Alex Stalock and also missed time to deal with his wife’s medical condition.

Contract: Signed through 2020-21.

2020-21 outlook: The position is under evaluation by management, and Dubnyk will have to battle to reclaim the No. 1 spot.

Matt Dumba

Defense (age 26)

In his return from a torn pectoral muscle, Dumba had rough stretches defensively and didn’t come close to his offensive targets.

Contract: Signed through 2022-23.

2020-21 outlook: A prime bounce-back candidate, Dumba is still a top-four fixture on defense and the power play.

Joel Eriksson Ek

Center (age 23)

Set career highs in goals (8), assists (21) and points (29) and average ice time (15:43), and was one of the team’s most relied-upon forwards in the postseason.

Contract: Signed through 2020-21.

2020-21 outlook: Another step forward would put Eriksson Ek in a favorable position ahead of his next contract negotiation.

Kevin Fiala

Right wing (age 24)

The breakout star of the season, Fiala emerged as the team’s most dynamic offensive player and led the team in points with 54.

Contract: Signed through 2020-21.

2020-21 outlook: Fiala will try to maintain elite status while under other teams’ microscopes.

Marcus Foligno

Left wing (age 29)

Coming off his best season; he contributed secondary scoring and starred on the penalty kill while being a physical pest and leader.

Contract: Signed through 2020-21.

2020-21 outlook: More of the same from Foligno would certainly help the Wild, which wants to give him an extension.

Alex Galchenyuk

Center (age 26)

Started to settle in on the Wild’s third line before the season paused but had a tough time in the Vancouver series.

Contract: Free agent.

2020-21 outlook: The Wild could cut ties, but Galchenyuk fills a position of need and speaks Russian, meaning he could help Kirill Kaprizov’s transition to the NHL.

Jordan Greenway

Left wing (age 23)

When he flexed his size and strength, Greenway was a force — but he didn’t consistently play that way.

Contract: Restricted free agent.

2020-21 outlook: He will likely keep roving up and down the lineup after the Wild re-signs him.

Ryan Hartman

Right wing (age 25)

In his first season with the team, he skated as advertised: a utility player who can hit, chip in occasionally on offense and kill penalties.

Contract: Signed through 2020-21.

2020-21 outlook: His job description probably won’t change, and that grit is important for the Wild.

Brad Hunt

Defense (age 31)

The sixth defenseman, Hunt earned ice time on the power play with his point shot.

Contract: Signed through 2020-21.

2020-21 outlook: Hunt is poised to remain a third-pairing option.

Luke Johnson

Center (age 25)

Got in three regular-season games with the Wild and scored 18 goals in the minors.

Contract: Signed through 2020-21.

2020-21 outlook: Johnson looks to again be among the key players in Iowa.

Kaapo Kahkonen

Goalie (age 23)

The AHL goalie of the year, Kahkonen impressed in his NHL debut and abbreviated stint with the Wild.

Contract: Restricted free agent eligible for arbitration.

2020-21 outlook: Is Kahkonen is ready for regular time in the NHL after five games with the Wild, or better suited for more seasoning in the minors?

Kirill Kaprizov

Left wing (age 23)

The organization’s top prospect will finally make his NHL debut next season after leaving the KHL to sign last month.

Contract: Entry level.

2020-21 outlook: Kaprizov has the tools to dazzle, but might need time to adapt to a different playing style in the NHL and living in North America.

Mikko Koivu

Center (age 37)

In the final season of his contract, the team captain and 15-year veteran scored only four goals in 55 games.

Contract: Free agent.

2020-21 outlook: Koivu is deciding if he will try to return to the NHL or retire.

Luke Kunin

Right wing (age 22)

His 15 goals were a career high, and Kunin also stepped up in the postseason with a pair of goals.

Contract: Restricted free agent.

2020-21 outlook: One of the few right shots in the lineup, Kunin is likely to continue playing in all situations when re-signed.

Gerald Mayhew

Left wing (age 27)

Not only did Mayhew score his first goal in his NHL debut, he also paced the AHL in goals with 39 in 49 games.

Contract: Signed through 2020-21.

2020-21 outlook: Mayhew’s goal-scoring credentials could make him an intriguing roster candidate at training camp.

Brennan Menell

Defense (age 23)

The Woodbury native made his NHL debut in December after the injury bug bit the Wild blue line.

Contract: Restricted free agent.

2020-21 outlook: Looks like another call-up option after the Wild signs him.

Zach Parise

Left wing (age 36)

After exploring a trade for Parise at the deadline, the Wild held onto him and he finished with a team-high 25 goals.

Contract: Signed through 2024-25.

2020-21 outlook: Will the Wild revisit the possibility of trading Parise? He has played in 1,015 NHL games but shows no sign of decline.

Greg Pateryn

Defense (age 30)

Missed significant time after undergoing core muscle surgery before the season; also missed the postseason because of an undisclosed injury.

Contract: Signed through 2020-21.

2020-21 outlook: Pateryn is slated to return in December after undergoing surgery; he’ll have to jostle for minutes on the third pairing.

Victor Rask

Center (age 27)

In and out of the lineup as the Wild’s 13th forward and had a career low in time on ice (10:29).

Contract: Signed through 2021-22.

2020-21 outlook: Until Rask improves his two-way play, he will likely remain an extra.

Kyle Rau

Left wing (age 27)

Rau didn’t crack the NHL last season; the former Gophers captain had 43 points in 51 games at Iowa.

Contract: Free agent.

2020-21 outlook: If he doesn’t feel he will get a serious look with the Wild, he will go elsewhere.

Mat Robson

Goalie (age 24)

Ex-Gopher split Iowa games with Kaapo Kahkonen in his first full season in the minors.

Contract: Unsigned.

2020-21 outlook: Robson doesn’t meet unrestricted or restricted free agent requirements, but the Wild can retain his rights.

Carson Soucy

Defense (age 26)

Earned his way onto the roster in training camp and never left, turning in a solid rookie campaign.

Contract: Free agent.

2020-21 outlook: Soucy could attract attention from other teams, but said this is where he wants to play.

Jared Spurgeon

Defense (age 30)

A top-pairing defenseman who handles all situations for the Wild, Spurgeon was on pace to score the most goals in his career before the shutdown.

Contract: Signed through 2026-27.

2020-21 outlook: Spurgeon’s profile with the Wild is only likely to grow — especially if he succeeds Koivu as captain.

Eric Staal

Center (age 35)

Followed a 19-goal regular season with five points in the playoffs on the Wild’s No. 1 line.

Contract: Signed through 2020-21.

2020-21 outlook: Staal is now the Wild’s best center, but GM Bill Guerin said the team is searching for a No. 1 center.

Alex Stalock

Goalie (age 33)

The backup took over the Wild’s crease amid a terrific second-half run and started all four games in the postseason.

Contract: Signed through 2021-22.

2020-21 outlook: Is he ready to be the full-time No. 1 starter for the first time in his NHL career?

Nico Sturm

Center (age 25)

Called up from the minors during the season and scored his first NHL goal in Game 4 of the Canucks series.

Contract: Restricted free agent.

2020-21 outlook: Sturm is likely to push for a roster spot in camp as a two-way center.

Ryan Suter

Defense (age 35)

Suter remains one of the most proficient defensemen in the NHL, and his absence was felt when he missed the final game against Vancouver.

Contract: Signed through 2024-25.

2020-21 outlook: Expects to be back to full strength in time for the start of next season.

Mats Zuccarello

Right wing (age 32)

Last summer’s prized free-agent acquisition, Zuccarello had ups and downs despite scoring 15 goals.

Contract: Signed through 2023-24.

2020-21 outlook: The 10-year NHL veteran needs to make more of a difference on the Wild.