A pedestrian was run over by a semitrailer truck and killed early Wednesday on Hwy. 12 in Wright County, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. near Cokato, the State Patrol said.
The victim's identity has yet to be released, nor have any other details about the incident.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
