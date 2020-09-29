A pedestrian was fatally struck by a motorist on a highway early Tuesday on a highway southwest of Detroit Lakes.

The victim, a 27-year-old woman from Wadena, was hit about 1:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 34 in Dunn Township in Otter Tail County, the State Patrol said.

Her name has not been released.

The driver of a Honda Civic involved in the crash was not hurt. He was identified as Tristan Walter, 23, of Wahpeton, N.D.

It was not immediately clear if he was wearing a seat belt or if alcohol was involved, the patrol said.