A motorist is jailed after he allegedly drove drunk the wrong way on a highway and caused a crash in Winona, Minn., that killed a woman in the other vehicle.

The crash occurred about 12:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hwys. 61 and 43 about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, the State Patrol said.

Adam S. Anderson, 35, of Winona, remains jailed Monday morning awaiting possible charges of criminal vehicular operation and drunken driving.

The patrol identified the woman who died as Hannah A. Goman, 20, of Stevens Point, Wis.

Goman was attending Winona State University. A production Saturday night by the school's Department of Theatre and Dance became a fund-raiser on behalf of Goman's family.

Goman was a sophomore studying social work, the school said in a statement Sunday.

According to the patrol:

Anderson was driving his pickup truck north on southbound Hwy. 61 and hit a car at the intersection of Hwy. 43.

Emergency responders took Goman to Winona Hospital, where she died later that day.

The car's driver, 21-year-old Nicholas R. Lemmerond, and 22-year-old Natalie L. Carlson, both of Oshkosh, Wis., were hospitalized with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

Anderson and his passenger, 35-year-old Trena L. Anderson, of Winona, were not injured.