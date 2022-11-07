Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at an uncommonly successful weekend in Minnesota sports.

The Vikings and Gophers both overcame double-digit deficits to win, with the former improving to 7-1 and the latter repositioning itself in the Big Ten West mix. Gophers hockey and volleyball swept the weekend as well, and the Wolves won Saturday.

Plus Reusse agrees with a listener: These Vikings have a certain quality that is reminiscent of the Bud Grant era.

Also, some thoughts on a sobering situation at the end of Saturday night's boxing card at the Armory.

