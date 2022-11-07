David Morrell Jr. defended his WBA super middleweight title on Saturday night at the Minneapolis Armory against unbeaten Aidos Yerbossynuly of Kazakhstan. Morrell dominated the 12-rounder and ended it with a vicious right hand in the final 30 seconds.

Following the bout, the Showtime TV crew announced as it was ready to sign off that Yerbossynuly had been taken to a hospital — which was HCMC, located very near the Armory.

On Sunday, it was reported by veteran boxing writer Dan Rafael that Yerbossynuly was in a coma. And on Sunday night, the promoters — TGB Promotions and PBC — released this statement to Rafael and his Fight Freaks Unite media site:

"Representatives of TGB Promotions and PBC are on the ground in Minneapolis with Aidos' team and we are monitoring the situation closely.

"Out of respect for he and his family's privacy, we can't share any details but we ask the boxing community to keep him in its thoughts and prayers."