Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which started (of course) with the Timberwolves' dominant Game 1 victory over the Suns in Saturday's playoff opener. Great coaching and big-time performances told the story. Can the Wolves do it again in Game 2 on Tuesday?

Reusse and Rand also got into the Twins, who stand at a dismal 7-13 after 20 games. Who do we blame the most for the poor showing so far: Ownership, the front office, the manager or the players?

And Reusse has some optimism about the Vikings.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports



