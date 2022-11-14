Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The twists, the turns, the Justin Jefferson catch. The QB sneak that wasn't. The improbable fumble. The ending. The elements. The quality of the opponent. All of it, Patrick Reusse tells host Michael Rand, adds up to the greatest regular-season victory in the Vikings' 62 years of existence, and it's hard to argue with that.

Rand and Reusse sort out all that happened during Sunday's 33-30 victory over Buffalo.

Plus Gophers football, D'Angelo Russell, Gophers women's basketball and St. Thomas sports.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports