A busy weekend in local sports became considerably lighter, unfortunately, when the Twins went into a COVID pause after three players tested positive. Patrick Reusse and Michael Rand talk about that and the fact that before this pause — which has postponed three games so far — the Twins weren't playing all that well. A chief culprit in their woes: The decision-making of manager Rocco Baldelli, who did not have a great start to the season.

Reusse and Rand also marvel at the Wolves' lack of a two-game winning streak since the start of the year and the Gophers women's volleyball team's loss to Pittsburgh in the NCAA Sweet 16.At the start of the show, Rand gives Zach Parise — a player he thought the Wild should trade — his due. And a hot take from a listener: Should the Wolves move because there are too many teams in town?

