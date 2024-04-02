Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at the biggest stories in sports. They started with Monday's thrilling NCAA women's basketball games, as Iowa's Caitlin Clark and UConn's Paige Bueckers dazzled fans and set up what should be a Final Four matchup for the ages on Friday.

Reusse also shed more light on the Timberwolves ownership situation and his conversations with Glen Taylor. Plus he has a theory that the NBA probably doesn't like all the acrimony between the Taylor side and the Marc Lore/Alex Rodriguez side. But let's not pretend any of this really influences how the players play on the court.

Plus thoughts on the Twins' opening series and the Frozen Four.

