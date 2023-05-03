A passenger in a two-vehicle crash in Lakeville died 2½ weeks later, officials said Wednesday.

Bonnie C. Lindquist, of Webster, Minn., died on April 27 at HCMC from injuries suffered in the collision on April 9 at W. Upper 167th Street and Kenwood Trail, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Lindquist was riding in a Ford SUV driven by her husband that was hit from behind while attempting to make a U-turn from northbound Kenwood Trail to the south side of the road, said Police Chief Brad Paulson.

The driver of Lindquist's vehicle, 82-year-old Donald Eide, of Webster, was slightly injured, the chief said. No one in the other vehicle, a Toyota SUV, was hurt.

Paulson said U-turns are allowed at that location, but Eide appeared to be at fault for pulling wide to the right before starting his turn and causing the collision.