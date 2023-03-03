Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man from the Rochester area lost control of his car in northeastern North Dakota and crashed, leaving one passenger dead and another injured, officials said Friday.

The wreck occurred about 9:30 p.m. Thursday along westbound County Road 15 about 8 miles east of Minto and 30 miles north of Grand Forks, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

The car rolled after leaving the road, and both unbelted passengers were thrown from the vehicle, the patrol said.

The driver, 23-year-old Dominic Billmeier, of Chatfield, Minn., was wearing his seat belt and suffered what a patrol statement called "moderate injuries."

The passenger who died was a 23-year-old woman from Grand Forks. The patrol has yet to release her identity.

Karisa Lunski, 25, of Minto, was the other passenger, and she was seriously injured, the patrol said.