North Metro
Brooklyn Center Walmart will close April 21
Walmart's departure is the second major retailer to leave Brooklyn Center. In 2019, Target closed its store a few blocks to the north.
Colleges
Live: Watch UMD vs. Black Hills St. in D-II men's basketball Elite Eight
Minnesota-Duluth is in the national quarterfinals and you can watch live video of the game by tapping here. The UMD women advanced to the semifinals by winning on Monday.
Local
$26.4M grant helps Minn. hospitals hasten trauma diagnoses with ultrasound, other tools
The grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust will help pay for ultrasound scanners and other diagnostic tools at more than 100 hospitals and clinics around the state.
High Schools
Totino-Grace rolls from start against St. Francis in 3A boys basketball quarterfinal
The Eagles scored the game's first 12 points and made 72 percent of their shots.
Minneapolis
7 hurt as car collides with two light-rail trains near U.S. Bank Stadium
Both Green and Blue line trains were back in service Tuesday morning as authorities investigate how the crash happened.