The embattled Minneapolis Police Department is losing still more partners in public safety, with the city’s Park and Recreation Board poised to sever the longtime relationship because the death of George Floyd has “severely undermined community trust ... and sense of safety.”

A companion resolution going before the board Wednesday also calls on the board to provide police officers with uniform that no longer closely resemble those worn by city police.

If two resolutions are adopted Wednesday at its regularly scheduled meeting, the Park Board would join the Minneapolis School District, the University of Minnesota and the Walker Art Center in the exodus from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) in the wake of Floyd’s death on May 25 after being pinned by his neck to the pavement during his arrest.

School District officials said they would no longer have city police act as school resource officers. University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel said her school also was cutting some ties with city police, including the contracting of off-duty security for football games, concerts and ceremonies.

And the Walker Art Center also announced Wednesday that it would no longer contract with city police for security “for special events until the MPD implements meaningful change to by demilitarizing training programs, holding officers accountable for the use of excessive force, and treating communities of color with dignity and respect.”

The Park Board resolutions would direct Superintendent Alfred Bangoura to immediately stop using city police to staff park-sanctioned events and block Park Board officers from responding to Minneapolis police calls.

“Recent actions by the Minneapolis Police Department in the alleged murder of George Floyd while in police custody have severely undermined community trust in, and sense of safety around, Minneapolis Police,” the resolution reads. “This ... does not support the mission of the MPRB and has no place in our parks.”

Park Board spokeswoman Dawn Sommers cautioned that people should not expect park police officers to fail to respond to an urgent situation unfolding before them outside of their jurisdiction.

“If there a critical emergency or something big ... our officers are sworn to protect people,” Sommers said. “They are going to respond when somebody needs help.”

Bangoura said he’s confident the board will pass the resolutions Wednesday night, which would end the relationship with city police immediately and leave the park police searching new partners to cover nearly 2,000 employee hours it needs annually for many events large and small.

“That’s one of the biggest challenges,” he said. Among the agencies that Bangoura said are options to take up the slack are the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the State Patrol, Metro Transit police and University of Minnesota police.

Bangoura added that with park-sponsored activities on hold because of the COVID-19 epidemic, “it give us that time to really explore those [potential] relationships.”

A related resolution up for debate would redesign Park Police uniforms to distinguish them from Minneapolis police uniforms. The resolution notes that park officers have worn uniforms nearly identical to those worn by city police for nearly 100 years to allow for “immediate recognition of authority” while on duty and “to assist with providing seamless delivery of services across the city and park system.”

However, the proposal continues, “the Park Police Department has a unique mission and culture that is different from the MPD.” The resolution calls for the new design to be presented to the board by Oct. 1.

Bangoura expressed little confidence that park and city police would resume their working relationship anytime soon.

The MPD “has a long road ahead of them,” he said. “There is a road of trust, as we see with what’s happening [Wednesday]. ... We can’t judge an entire department by the few, [but] there is a lot that is going to have to change.”

Also being weighed by the board Wednesday is a resolution asking the state Legislature to repeal the so-called Stanek Law, which since 1999 has prevented municipalities from having the option to require its police officers live in the community they serve.

The resolution noted that 92% of Minneapolis police officers live outside the city.

What the proposal failed to point out is that the Park Board has 90% of its 33-member police force living outside the city.

Bangoura said he’d like to have more of his officers live in Minneapolis because “you always want your people to reflect your city.”

The Park Police is 130 years old and its sworn officers are supported by nearly two dozen part-time park patrol agents. Roughly 18% of the city of Minneapolis is Park Board land.