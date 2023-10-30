Minneapolis Park Board Vice President Alicia Crudup resigned on Monday after serving half a term.

The other eight commissioners will now have to appoint a replacement to complete the two years that remain before the next Park Board elections.

Crudup, who went by the last name Smith when she was elected as one of three citywide commissioners in 2021, married at the end of May. In her resignation email to park leaders, she said she has since moved with her new husband to a home outside Minneapolis and does not meet residency requirements for elected office.

"It's been my privilege to serve in this role," said Crudup in an interview. "I really hope that our board continues to work towards building a park system that is for everyone, not just those of us who have a little bit more, but everyone from the unhoused to the wealthiest Minneapolitans that frequent our parks."

Crudup brought a unique perspective as the Park Board's only commissioner of color. She sided with golfers who rallied unsuccessfully for an 18-hole Hiawatha Golf Course, and supported a $50 million redesign of North Commons Park despite funding shortfalls.

Park Board President Meg Forney said there will be an application process to find a new at-large commissioner, who will need at least six votes for approval. Depending on how soon the position is filled, among the new commissioner's first tasks will be studying and voting on the Park Board's $156 million proposed 2024 budget.

The board's racial homogeneity is "unfortunate" and "something that we need to be accountable to," said Forney, indicating race will factor in the search for a replacement.