Packers host undefeated Vikings in key early NFC North showdown

The Vikings are 20-0 under coach Kevin O'Connell in games with an even or plus turnover margin. … The Vikings have a plus-55 scoring margin, the second highest in franchise history over the first three games. They were plus-67 in 1975. … Vikings QB Sam Darnold, who leads the NFL with eight TD passes, has his first three-game winning streak since 2021 with Carolina. He has never won four in a row as a starter in his seven-year career. … Vikings WRs Justin Jefferson and Jalen Nailor are the first pair of teammates in the NFL with a TD reception in each of their team's first three games of a season since 2018 when Mike Evans and Chris Godwin did so for Tampa Bay. … The Vikings are the third team in the NFL since 1990 with at least five sacks in each of their first three games of a season, joining New Orleans (2001) and Tampa Bay (2000). … The Vikings are the first team in the NFL to allow an average of 10 points per game or fewer and have the NFL's outright passing TD leader through three games since Green Bay in 1996 with Brett Favre. The Packers won the Super Bowl that season. … The Packers have 612 yards rushing, their highest total through the first three games of a season since 1949. … The Packers have gained at least 375 yards in each of their first three games. That's the first time they've accomplished that feat in the first three games of a season since 2013. … Packers WR Jayden Reed had 10 catches for 172 yards and two TDs in Green Bay's two games with the Vikings during his rookie season last year. … Packers DL Preston Smith has six sacks over his past six games against the Vikings. The two active players with the most career sacks against the Vikings are Smith (8½) and Packers DL Kenny Clark (8). … The Packers already have intercepted nine passes, matching their 2023 season total.