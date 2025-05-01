Golden Knights visit the Wild with 3-2 series lead

Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-30-7, in the Central Division)
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -166, Wild +140; over/under is 5.5
NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Golden Knights lead series 3-2
BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.
Minnesota is 45-30-7 overall and 23-17-3 at home. The Wild have a 42-3-4 record when scoring at least three goals.
Vegas has gone 22-14-7 in road games and 50-22-10 overall. The Golden Knights have conceded 214 goals while scoring 274 for a +60 scoring differential.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has 27 goals and 46 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.