Timberwolves don't take playoff success for granted after booking another trip to the 2nd round

''I think what I'm super happy (about) with this team right now is we're not satisfied,'' Finch said. ''We've got a long way to go. We'll regroup, but we are certainly going to celebrate this because this team took a lot of (criticism) throughout the season. That was set against the backdrop of a really good run last year. But every team is different, every team has to come together, every team has to go through pain and every team has to figure it out. This team figured it out."