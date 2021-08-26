Maren Morris

Last week, she was a guest host on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." This week, Morris will be the freshest headliner at the State Fair grandstand. Also a member of the Nashville supergroup the Highwomen, she's been all over the country charts for the past five years with "My Church," "Girl" and "The Bones," which won CMA song and single of the year in 2020 and led to her being named top female vocalist. She's also stepped into the pop world with "The Middle," her 2018 hit collab with Zedd, and John Mayer, whose new album "Sob Rock" features Morris on three tunes. With Noah Schnacky and Patrick Murphy. (7:30 p.m. Fri. State Fair grandstand, $40-$65, etix.com)

JON BREAM

'Arla Mae's Booyah Wagon'

A variety of Twin Cities talents join for a delicious comedy playing at parks and farms around the region in September and October. Sarah Agnew conceived the show (and vlog), in which a food-truck trailblazer is told her work will be enshrined in the Smithsonian if she gives one last booyah party to keep her legacy alive. The cast includes Jim Licht­scheidl, Eriq Nelson and Oogie Push. James Beard Award winner and Young Joni founder Ann Kim will create a booyah recipe (it's a kind of stew) for the show, which is partnering with the Minnesota Farmers Union to draw attention to local deliciousness. A sample of Kim's booyah will be served at nearly every performance. The tour opens Wednesday at Minneapolis' Folwell Park (1615 Dowling Av. N.). Tickets for that show are $15 but check sodhousetheater.org since locations, times and prices vary.

Chris Hewitt

Hall & Oates

Are you tempted to go to an arena rock concert in the pandemic? The Rock Hall of Famers known for "Rich Girl" and "Maneater" will be the first Twin Cities arena headliners since February 2020. After selling out the State Fair grandstand in 2019, Daryl Hall and John Oates return with another hitmaking duo from yesteryear — Britain's Squeeze. Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford are best known for 1980s favorites "Tempted" and "Pulling Mussels (From the Shell)." KT Tunstall has pulled out of the tour due to tinnitus. (7 p.m. Mon., Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $36.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)J.B.

Minnesota Orchestra

The orchestra's summer programming closes with concerts led by the youngest of the conductors evidently being considered to succeed Osmo Vänskä as music director. American conductor Karina Canellakis leads the orchestra in Peter Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony and a movement from William Grant Still's "Afro-American" Symphony. And the head of summer programming, Jon Kimura Parker, takes to the keys for two movements from Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. $72-$12. 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Threads Dance Project

Take a sneak peek at the piece that Threads will tour in France next year as the company continues its virtual 10th anniversary celebration with a new pick by artistic director Karen Charles. "Be Still Standing," which explores issues of segregation, police violence and hate, is choreographed by Salia Sanou, a native of Burkina Faso who draws from West African traditions for his contemporary dance aesthetic, which often takes on political and social topics from an African perspective. (At threadsdance.org through Aug. 29. Pay-as-able.)

SHEILA REGAN

Bully

One of two Minnesota-rooted acts aligned with Seattle's legendary Sub Pop label (see also: Low), Rosemount native Alicia Bognanno and her Nashville-based band put out another fine LP of grungy guitar bombast and fuzzy pop hooks during the pandemic, "Sugaregg," co-produced by John Singleton (St. Vincent, Hold Steady). They're finally playing club dates a year later, this one with Ohio trio Tweens and a vaccine/test results requirement. (8:30 p.m. Tue., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $30, first-avenue.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Happy Apple

The trunk part of an ever-growing musical family tree that includes drummer Dave King's the Bad Plus, saxophonist Mike Lewis' Bon Iver and bassist Erik Fratzke's new experimental quartet Fake Accent, the electric Twin Cities jazz trio has remained connected enough to have an excellent new album awaiting proper release. But it still only performs a few times a year — in this case, an indoor two-nighter. (9 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. $30, icehousempls.com)

C.R.

'La Movida/ The Hustle'

In this exhibit, artist Maria Cristina Tavera explores how material culture, such as physical and domestic objects and clothing, reflects a subculture's values. The title plays with double entendre — "la movida" means both a hustle for monetary gain, as well as a colloquial word for countercultural movement or a nightlife scene. Tavera's artwork is connected to her bicultural, bilingual identity, and the work simultaneously explores creating objects that have Latin American and Latino iconography into aesthetics while recognizing that ownership did not exist until European colonialization. Saturday's opening includes music from D.J We Love Fiesta, Erick Biard y los Sanchos and Banda Fierro and an outdoor "tianguis," a Nahuatl word for flea market. (Opening 5-10 p.m. Sat., NE Sculpture Gallery Factory, 1720 NE. Madison St. #14, Mpls. Gallery hours: noon-5 p.m. Thu.-Sat. or by appointment. Ends Sept. 25, free, ne-sculpturce.org)

Alicia Eler

Stiftungsfest

Under the slogan of "Linking our past with our present and our future," the Norwood Young America festival features a wide array of events. See vintage vehicles at the car, truck and tractor show. Competitions include a sheepshead tourney, chess tournament and stein-holding contest. There's also bingo, a parade, carnival and more. (7-11 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat., 9-7 Sun. Willkommen Park, 10 Central Av. S., Norwood Young America. stiftungsfest.org.)

MELISSA WALKER