Dessa

Minnesota's favorite Renaissance woman went all Roman on us last year with "Ides," a project in which she released a new track on the "ides" (the middle) of successive months. (Remember, Julius Caesar was killed on the ides of March.) After a fall tour, Dessa kicks off her 2022 concert dates in her hometown, with a new band. Songs from "Ides" — it's hard not to like the squiggly "I Already Like You" — figured prominently in last year's set lists. Meanwhile, Dessa is back with Season 2 of her podcast "Deeply Human," conversing with psychologists, mathematicians, DJs and animal behaviorists to ask, "Why do you do what you do?" Mayyadda opens. (8 p.m. Sun., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $35, first-avenue.com)

JON BREAM

'Carolyn Lazard: Long Take'

Opening Saturday at Walker Art Center, the first solo U.S. museum show by New York/Philadelphia-based artist Lazard focuses on the polarities of care and harm in relation to disability and Blackness. It includes a moving image and seating arrangement that mysteriously documents a performance without revealing any footage. Instead, the final product is text and sound, forcing viewers to reconsider the way artworks are made accessible, and to whom. The gallery will be covered with vinyl flooring mats. Altered benches make the space more comfortable. (11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., 11-5 Sun., 11-9 next Thu., 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $2-$15, walkerart.org)

ALICIA ELER

Lewis Black

The pandemic probably wants to make you throw a fit. Maybe it's better to sit back, relax and let the master throw a fit for you. Black, who has been nominated for his third Grammy, may not be as popular as he was when he regularly blew a gasket on "The Daily Show," but he hasn't lost his edge. Each show in his latest tour, appropriately titled "Off the Rails," concludes with a livestreaming section called "The Rant Is Due," in which the comic shares the audience's gripes with the rest of the world. Have your list ready. (8 p.m. Sat., Mystic Lake Casino, Prior Lake, $39-$99. mysticlake.com)

NEAL JUSTIN

'Cabarave: Love Languages'

If your Valentine's Day urges lean toward the floaty and twisty, consider this evening of aerial arts, music, painting and dance. Five acts promise a sexy and unusual program to get pulses racing. The rest is up to you. (8 p.m. Sat. & Mon., Brother Justus Whiskey Co., 3300 NE. 5th St., Mpls., $25, rathausproductions.com)

CHRIS HEWITT

Monster Jam

Long stalled by the pandemic, Grave Digger, Bad Company, Saigon Shaker, Kraken and other oversized vehicles rev up their engines and return to the dirt of U.S. Bank Stadium after a two-year hiatus. Expect air-defying stunts during the stadium championship series that includes drivers Mark List and Cynthia Gauthier. (7 p.m. Sat., 1 p.m. Sun., 900 S. 5th St., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787 or ticketmaster.com)

MELISSA WALKER

Paul Taylor Dance Company

The Northrop Centennial Commission is set to premiere "A Call for Softer Landings," choreographed by Paul Chu, when this famed troupe takes the stage. Chu has been a dancer with Canadian choreographer Crystal Pite's company Kidd Pivot and was a guest choreographer on Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance." The company also will perform two works from its repertory, created by Paul Taylor, who died in 2018: "Airs," with music by Handel, and "Promethean Fire," set to three keyboard works by J.S. Bach. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Northrop, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls., $41-$62, 612-624-2345, northrop.umn.edu)

SHEILA REGAN

The War on Drugs

Having mined the Dylan/Springsteen/Petty/Knopfler classic-rock vein for 15 or so years now, these Grammy-winning indie-rock faves from Philly dropped "I Don't Live Here Anymore" last year. The record glistens with more synthesizers than usual, but frontman Adam Granduciel and pals pack in enough alluring hooks, guitar fireworks and passionate introspective musings to win over the faithful. The highlight is the title track, featuring guests Lucius and a flashback to a Dylan concert before the love faded. (8:30 p.m. Tue.-Wed., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $40-$56, first-avenue.com)

J.B.

Action Bronson & Earl Sweatshirt

These two rabble-rousing underground rap stars, both of whom have teetered on mainstream success, make a good fit for a co-headlining tour. Brawny NYC native and Viceland TV star Bronson tops off the schedule after building up his reputation on tour. But Los Angeles' Sweatshirt — who has also put on some wild shows here with Tyler, the Creator and their Odd Future crew — is riding a strong buzz for his more tempered and contemplative but still lyrical pandemic album "Sick." The Alchemist and Brody James open. (7 p.m. Sat., Fillmore, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls., $60 & up, ticketmaster.com)

C.R.

Slobodeniouk and Skride

Let the final round of auditions begin for the Minnesota Orchestra's next music director. Within a month, three increasingly ubiquitous guest conductors will make their final local stops of the season, starting with Russian-born Finn Dima Slobodeniouk. The complete ballet music from Igor Stravinsky's "Firebird" should be a fine forum for his talents, while Mozart's Fourth Violin Concerto may do the same for the excellent Latvian violinist Baiba Skride. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$109, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Lucy Dacus

After cutting loose in the indie supergroup Boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker in 2018, Dacus refocused her candid songwriting style on her more personal and ambitious third album, "Home Video," a concept record of sorts revisiting the sweet and sour memories of her youth in Richmond, Va. Also an inventive guitarist, she musters up a lot of power in concert. Saddle Creek Records' rising star Indigo De Souza opens. (8:30 p.m. Feb. 17., First Avenue, sold out except for resale.)