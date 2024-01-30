Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Cristen Incitti, Anne Mavity, Paul D. Williams, Chad Adams, Francisco Segovia and Chris LaTondresse
Counterpoint: Affordable housing advocates are here to stay
We must build on the momentum of recent investment and not ease up on our efforts.
Simon Barnicle
Housing shortage starts at city halls
Local zoning is driving up costs, but the state can step in to help.
Todd Archbold
Mental health, and caregivers, are in crisis
Medicaid's rates are cracking the foundations of the already fragile system.
Letters
Readers Write: 2040 Plan, End-of-Life Options Act, police, libraries
Solutions are no fantasy.