Chris Castino & Chicken Wire Empire

With the Big Wu sidelined throughout quarantine, the regionally beloved jam band's singer/guitarist sought out new collaborators to re-record some of his best-loved Wu tunes as bluegrass workouts, including "Red Sky," "Kangaroo" and "Minnesota Moon." What a great idea, and what an impressive bunch of players he landed: Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas of Alison Krauss' Union Station, Tim O'Brien, Peter Rowan and other top-tier pickers provide accompaniment on "Fresh Pickles," out Feb. 4. Milwaukee bluegrass stars Chicken Wire Empire backed Castino throughout the 11-track collection and will join him in town for the release party. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Hook & Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $20-$25, thehookmpls.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

'Anamnesis'

"So. Where were we?" is how this wry comedy/drama begins. Created by the Moving Company, it features a theater troupe returning to a work it had been rehearsing but had to step away from (possibly because of a pandemic?). As the actors struggle to remember what they were doing, they (and we) realize they're creating something that is brand-new —and that serves to remind us why we go to the theater in the first place. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., ends Feb. 6, Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls., $28-438, themovingco.org)

CHRIS HEWITT

Dance Theatre of Harlem

Stevie Wonder's music livens a new dance piece named after the singer's hit "Higher Ground," and featuring four more of his songs. Choreographed by Robert Garland and premiered earlier this month at the Detroit Opera House, the work is a Northrop Centennial Commission — part of the venue's 10-year endeavor to support new artistic works leading up to its anniversary in 2029. DTH also will perform "Passage," a 2019 work choreographed by Claudia Schreier that reflects on the 400th anniversary of enslaved Africans arriving in Virginia. Finally, get ready for the jazz-manouche-driven "Balamouk," choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa with music by the French band Les Yeux Noirs. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Northrop, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls., $30-$72, 612-624-2345, tickets.umn.edu)

SHEILA REGAN

Cantus and Chanticleer

Soon after forming at Northfield's St. Olaf College in the late 1990s, the members of male vocal group Cantus discussed going pro, looking to San Francisco-based Chanticleer as their role model. Now they're America's only two full-time professional male choruses, sharing a mutual admiration that culminated in a memorable 2016 harmonic summit at Orchestra Hall. They'll reunite there to perform separately and together on centuries of repertoire. The concert will also be livestreamed Sunday, and available on demand through Feb. 6. (3 p.m. Sun., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$130, 612-435-0055 or cantussings.org)

ROB HUBBARD

'Kamoda Shōji: The Art of Change'

﻿Late last year, the Minneapolis Institute of Art quietly opened this solo exhibit dedicated to one of Japan's most well-known potters. Recognized as a genius of contemporary ceramics in Japan, he is less known in the United States despite American contemporaries such as Warren MacKenzie who were inspired by his work. Throughout his short life, Kamoda was always experimenting, always asking questions. The exhibition features about 50 works from 10 private American collections. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Wed. & Fri.-Sun., 10-9 Thu. through April 17, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, proof of vaccination and face masks required, artsmia.org)

ALICIA ELER

Sanford Moore

The maestro behind the jazzy Moore by Four and theater productions at Penumbra, Mixed Blood and more is going where he's never gone before — a recital of classical music. Having studied classical piano in his youth, he got inspired to take up the challenge of a recital after hearing classical music during a Thanksgiving dinner at the home of Moore by Four mate Dennis Spears. The pianist has spent the past year burnishing his chops to interpret Beethoven and Chopin; he'll also draw from his jazz and gospel repertoire, with guest vocals by Greta Oglesby, Ashley Commodore and Spears. (7 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun. & Feb. 5-6, Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway, Mpls., $20-$30, thecapri.org)

JON BREAM

Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo

With hat in place, nerves of steel and a tight grip, competitors mount up and attempt to hang on in bull, saddle bronc and bareback riding to be crowned Pro Rodeo's world champion. There's also a showdown round and women's barrel racing. Doors open at 6 p.m. for pre-show family fun where guests can meet the cowboys, hop in a clown barrel and ride a pony. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Xcel Energy Center, W. 7th St. and Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, 1-800-982-2787, xcelenergycenter.com)

MELISSA WALKER

A Radiohead Celebration

With the lull between Radiohead's Minnesota tour stops inexplicably entering its 24th year, fans might relish this for a fix: Musical chameleon Al Church will head up a team of other Twin Cities utility players to perform 1997's "OK Computer" album in its entirety before a screening of the related documentary "Meeting People Is Easy." It'll be a hard record to replicate, sure, but not as hard as getting Radiohead itself to play a show. Wankers! (7:30 p.m. Fri., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $15-$35, theparkwaytheater.com)

C.R.