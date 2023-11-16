Two suburban City Council races are headed for recounts, after council seats were won with razor-thin margins.

Just one vote separates Hopkins council candidates Ben Goodlund and Aaron Kuznia.

Goodlund received 885 votes to Kuznia's 884, according to the city clerk's office. Kuznia has requested a recount.

Hopkins has four at-large council seats, two of which were on the ballot this year. Voters could vote for two candidates out of four choices.

Council member Brian Hunke was reelected but incumbent Alan Beck received the fewest votes and will not return to city council.

Voter turnout in Hopkins was down from 2021, with 2,072 ballots cast this year, compared to more than 2,600 in the last election for mayor and city council. Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon ran unopposed.

Minnetonka recount

In Minnetonka, where voter turnout was up from the last council election in 2019, the Ward Three council race was decided for Paula Ramaley by just four votes.

Runner-up David Haeg requested a recount, which is scheduled for Friday morning at Minnetonka City Hall. Minnetonka uses ranked-choice voting, and there were three candidates for the Ward Three seat.