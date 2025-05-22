One Tech Tip: These are the apps that can now avoid Apple's in-app payment system

LONDON — Apple users are starting to get ways out of the iPhone maker's so-called ''walled garden.''
For years, the company blocked app developers from informing people about how to pay for a subscription or service that didn't involve going through its own iOS App Store.
Some apps didn't like this. It's the reason you weren't able to pay for your Spotify subscription from the app.
But all that changed last month, when U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued a scathing decision against Apple that promises to shake up the iPhone app payment ecosystem.
She ordered Apple to tear down the barriers around its previously exclusive payment system for in-app digital transactions and allow developers to provide links to alternative options. She also ordered Apple to stop preventing app makers from communicating directly with users through their apps to let them know about deals and offers. She told Apple not to impose new commissions on purchases made outside the App Store.
Some companies, including Spotify, moved quickly to capitalize on the judge's demand with app updates.
Here's a look at how iPhone users — at least those in the United States — can make the most of the changes:
Spotify