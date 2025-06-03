Long sentence for Twin Cities man who kept shooting even as dying victim was falling

A long prison term was given Tuesday to a 23-year-old man who kept shooting even as his dying victim was falling to the ground in a Minneapolis neighborhood.
Michael Tiwain Garrett, of Minneapolis, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death on May 16, 2024, of Di’jon Chase Legore-Banks, 32, of Blaine, in the 1100 block of Morgan Avenue N.
With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Garrett is expected to serve roughly 16½ years prison and and the balance of his 25½-year term on supervised release.
Following sentencing, County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement that “Mr. Garrett involved himself in an altercation and escalated it needlessly by resorting to extreme violence.”
The Medical Examiner’s Office found that Legore-Banks had been shot eight times, including in the head and chest, the criminal complaint noted.
Garrett’s criminal history in Minnesota includes being found guilty as a juvenile for burglary, and convictions as an adult for illicit drugs, illegal weapons possession, domestic assault and disorderly conduct.
Garrett got out of a vehicle and unleashed gunfire while striding ever closer to Legore-Banks.