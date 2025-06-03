After 60 years, federal cuts shutting down Job Corps center in St. Paul

A fixture in the St. Paul job training scene is closing after 60 years as the U.S. Department of Labor shifts money away from vocational centers nationwide.
The Labor Department said its analysis found the centers to be costly and, as a whole, failing to produce sufficient graduation rates.
“Tthe department’s decision aligns with the president’s fiscal year 2026 budget proposal and reflects the administration’s commitment to ensure federal workforce investments deliver meaningful results for both students and taxpayers,” said Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer in a statement late last week.
The department notified the St. Paul center Thursday that it had to terminate all 161 students and trade apprentices by Friday, said Katie Kapaun, the center’s director.
On Saturday, the deadline was extended to June 13, but the department said the entire campus must shut down by June 30, when the center’s contract will be terminated.
“We are exhausted. We’re devastated. We care about these students a lot,” Kapaun said.
More than 60 of the 161 students currently “don’t have anywhere to go.”
For now, her staff of 100, who will lose their jobs as the center shuts down, are working with Ramsey County to get the trainees into stable housing. They are also working with employment and trade union partners to secure the students’ jobs.