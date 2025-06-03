Fed lifts restrictions placed on Wells Fargo in 2018 because of its fake-accounts scandal

After an investigation by The Los Angeles Times, Wells Fargo shut down its sales culture and fired much of its leadership and board of directors. The fake accounts scandal cost Wells Fargo billions of dollars in fines and lost business, and permanently tarnished its reputation, particularly because the scandal broke only a few years after the Great Recession and financial crisis. It was later revealed that Wells Fargo opened up roughly 3.5 million accounts that were not wanted or needed by customers.