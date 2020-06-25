The Gophers have the third-easiest schedule in the Big Ten conference, per SportBettingDime.com. Nationally, they are 30th of 130 FBS teams.

The rankings — found with a formula that accounts for "opponents’ efficiency ratings from last season minus the production lost from the 2019 team; recruiting rankings from the past four years; major transfers added and lost," and adjustments for home and road games, per a release — found six of the 10 hardest schedules come from the Big Ten conference. Purdue, the Gophers' Nov. 7 opponent at TCF Bank Stadium, has the toughest 2020 in store.

Check out the full rankings here. But below is how the Gophers' 2020 schedule breaks down (home games in bold):

Gophers: 97.62 (30 of 130 FBS, 12 of 14 Big Ten)

Sept. 3 Florida Atlantic: -173.29 (105 of 130)

Sept. 12 Tennessee Tech: No ranking as an FCS program

Sept. 18 Iowa: 190.39 (6 of 130, 4 of 14)

Sept. 26 BYU: 22.8 (61 of 130)

Oct. 3 Maryland: 128.16 (19 of 130, 10 of 14)

Oct. 10, Wisconsin: 170.24 (10 of 130, 6 of 14)

Oct. 17 Michigan: 211.92 (3 of 130, 2 of 14)

Oct. 24 Illinois: 61.19 (43 of 130, 14 of 14)

Oct. 31 Michigan State: 183.86 (7 of 130, 5 of 14)

Nov. 7 Purdue: 255.22 (1 of 130, 1 of 14)

Nov. 21 Northwestern: 139.78 (12 of 130, 7 of 14)

Nov. 27 Nebraska: 210.8 (4 of 130, 3 of 14)