Life isn't fair. Never has been. Never will be. Especially for Minnesota snow-lovers. You want to talk weather-whiplash? 90.3 inches of snow at MSP Airport last winter. So far 7.3 inches this winter. From the Mount Everest of Snowy Ecstasy to the Death Valley of Snowy Disappointment. Reminds me of 1983-84, my first winter here: 98.6 inches. Just three years later: 17.4″. Where are we living?

According to Dr. Mark Seeley: "The first two months of meteorological winter (Dec-Jan) rank as the warmest in state history (surpassing 2011-2012)." Wow. Squint and you'd swear it's early April out there.

I see some sun and mid-40s Sunday and Monday, with low 50s possible Tuesday through Thursday. A little rain late Wednesday into Thursday may end as slushy snow Friday, but it doesn't look like much. Highs dip into the 30s by mid-month with a slightly more favorable pattern for Marchlike slush, but nothing plowable in sight.

Lee Waldon of "Waldon Woods Antiques" plans to mow his lawn today. The grass is growing, and he's mowing an overgrown lawn. In February.