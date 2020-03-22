A 30-year-old man was shot and killed and another person was wounded Friday night during a home invasion in Eau Claire, Wis., police said.

Police arrived after 911 reports of shots fired and a woman screaming for help. Two suspects had forcibly entered a residence, and a confrontation ensued with two adults who lived there, police said in a news release.

Both were shot, and the suspects fled. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other person was taken to a hospital. Police would not release details of the second victim’s condition.

Officers searched the neighborhood around the 4600 block of Kappus Drive, police said, but the suspects hadn’t been found as of late Saturday.