Four passengers are injured and one is dead after the driver struck a tree and split the car in two Saturday evening on Settlers Ridge Parkway in Woodbury.

Residents of Settlers Ridge Parkway near Sundance Lane called 911 shortly after 11 p.m. to report the crash, and Woodbury Public Safety said other callers said they heard a crash.

First responders arrived at 11:11 p.m. and began triaging five people riding inside a 2015 Honda Accord that was severely damaged in the crash. One occupant of the vehicle was ejected upon impact with the tree and died at the scene while four others had to be extricated from the car.

Those four were taken to Regions Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The crash remains under investigation as officers are still verifying identities of patients and notifying family.

Woodbury Public Safety was assisted by Cottage Grove fire and police departments, Oakdale Police and Minnesota State Patrol, which is reconstructing the crash.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751