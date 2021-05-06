ST. CLOUD – A tense standoff continued Thursday night at a St. Cloud bank despite the release of one of the employees taken hostage during an early afternoon robbery.

Onlookers erupted into applause when a woman who had been held hostage at the Wells Fargo bank at 200 S. 33rd Av. emerged safely. She ran out toward armed SWAT team members with her hands up and was escorted to a nearby van.

It was not clear if other bank employees were still being held hostage in the bank, where a robbery was reported shortly after 1:45 p.m. Police said negotiations were continuing and that there were no reports of injuries.

Earlier, law enforcement officials said that an unspecified number of hostages were being held by a male suspect.

"We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues," Wells Fargo said in a prepared statement.

Company spokeswoman Staci Schiller said a man with "some sort of weapon" took captive a small number of people, all of them employees. There were no reports of injuries.

Two armored police vehicles were moved into position near the front door, and law enforcement set up a staging area in the nearby Burlington Coat Factory parking lot.

St. Cloud police and the FBI responded to the incident, while officers from nearby Sartell and Waite Park helped close off roads and keep people a safe distance away.

A few hundred onlookers watched the scene from across the street, many sitting on a grassy slope in a Costco parking lot.

St. Cloud resident Abdi Kadir said he was in the bank drive-through just before 2 p.m. when the teller hurriedly told him to leave. As he drove off, he saw people running out the bank's front door, he said.

Abdi Ugas, also of St. Cloud, said he was in the bank for an appointment from about 11 a.m. to noon. "I'm so lucky" to have just missed the robbery, he said.

"We pray for the safety of the staff," said Farrah Aden, who was watching the scene with Kadir and Ugas.