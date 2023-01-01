One man died and another apparently was wounded in a shooting at an after-hours party in Minneapolis' Camden Industrial neighborhood, marking the city's first homicide of the new year.

According to police, officers responded at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday to multiple reports of a shooting at N. 42nd and Lyndale avenues, where they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Officers provided medical aid until an ambulance took the man to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he later died.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

Police said they learned that the shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Lyndale Avenue N., where a building had been rented for a party that drew a crowd.

"Preliminary information indicates that a verbal altercation between individuals who knew each other escalated to gunfire," according to a news release from the Minneapolis police.

Police said they found "a large crowd and chaotic scene" at the party site, cleared the building and found three guns.

About three hours later, police said, a second man in his 40s went to North Memorial with a "non-life-threatening gunshot wound." Preliminary information indicated that he also was shot at the Lyndale Avenue party.

As of Sunday afternoon, neither of the shooting victims had been identified. More information is expected from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office.