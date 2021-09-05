One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a crash following a police pursuit in the western Twin Cities suburbs early Sunday morning.

Eden Prairie Police responded to a 911 call of vehicles racing around 1:40 a.m. Sunday near Flying Cloud Drive and Crosstown Circle, said Lt. Jess Irmiter. Several vehicles fled the area when police arrived.

An officer pursued one vehicle, losing sight of the vehicle as it passed under Interstate 494, Irmiter said. A vehicle was later found crashed in the 5300 block of Baker Road in Minnetonka. One man was dead at the scene and a woman at the scene was taken to the hospital.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash. The Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.

A neighbor who heard the crash told WCCO-TV that street racing is common in the area on the weekends. Eden Prairie Police declined to provide any additional details around the crash.

Twin Cities law enforcement has flagged street racing as a spiking problem.

In April, a group of vehicles racing and doing burnouts inside the westbound Lowry Hill tunnel shut down Interstate 94.

Last October, dozens of drivers were cited and arrested as part of a street-racing crackdown. During the course of a weekend, more than 100 vehicles were pulled over, with 29 citations issued and 22 arrests as part of a collective law enforcement effort throughout the Twin Cities.

At one point, Minneapolis police had to use fire hydrants to flood downtown streets to deter racing.

