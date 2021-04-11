Minnesota State Patrol responded to a group of vehicles racing and doing burnouts inside the westbound Lowry Hill Tunnel on Interstate 94 early Sunday morning, but no arrests have been made.

Lt. Gordon Shank with the state patrol said the incident was reported to troopers around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

"When troopers arrived, they were able to locate one of the suspected vehicles involved," Shank said in an email. "The driver failed to stop for the troopers' lights and sirens and attempted to flee."

Shank said the troopers terminated the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, no arrests have been made. Shank added that there were no crashes from the incident and it's unclear how many vehicles were involved.

State patrol is working to identify the vehicles and drivers involved, which were all recorded on traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

In videos of the incident shared on Twitter from MnDOT, a group of vehicles is shown shutting down traffic inside the tunnel with semi trucks and other drivers caught up in the incident. The group of so-called street racers lined up in the tunnel, parking vehicles along the perimeter with some drivers and passengers exiting vehicles and walking around. Some were video recording the incident as drivers did burnouts and doughnuts inside the tunnel.

Aburnout,also known as a peel out, involves avehicle spinning its wheels while staying in place, causing large amounts of smoke and tire marks on the roadway. A doughnut involves the vehicle rotating the reararound the front wheels, creating a circular skid mark and also a lot of smoke.

A long line of traffic formed outside the tunnel until the drivers raced away from the scene. None were arrested.

This is the second major incident inside the Lowry Hill tunnel in recent weeks. On March 24, a semi and trailer crashed in the eastbound I-94 tunnel, unloading a large amount of drywall that blocked the two lanes for an extended period of time.

In October, dozens of drivers were cited and arrested as part of a street racing "crackdown." That weekend more than 100 vehicles were pulled over, with 29 citations issued and 22 arrests as part of a collective law enforcement effort throughout the Twin Cities.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said there was a spike in drag or street racing over the summer. At one point, police had to use fire hydrants to flood downtown streets to deter racing.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751