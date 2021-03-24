All lanes on eastbound Interstate 94 inside the Lowry Hill Tunnel are back open after a truck carrying drywall crashed during the Wednesday morning commute.

The crash happened about 8 a.m. and blocked two lanes inside the tunnel, leading to backups on the west end of downtown Minneapolis. At times, traffic was backed up to near Hwy. 55 and onto eastbound I-394, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

A large amount of drywall fell off the truck as it was exiting the east end of the tunnel. The debris covered the right and center lanes, the State Patrol said.

The mess was cleaned up by about 10 a.m. and lanes reopened.

Nobody was hurt in the mishap. The crash is under investigation.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768