One person died in a townhouse fire in Columbia Heights on Sunday.

The Fire Department responded to a fire on the 700 block of Sullivan Way just after 5:15 p.m., WCCO-TV reported.

Officials believed the victim was the homeowner and no one else was in the townhouse at the time.

A firefighter also suffered back injuries from a fall from the second floor to the basement. The firefighter was taken to a hospital with noncritical injuries, the station reported.