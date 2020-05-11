One person died in a townhouse fire in Columbia Heights on Sunday.
The Fire Department responded to a fire on the 700 block of Sullivan Way just after 5:15 p.m., WCCO-TV reported.
Officials believed the victim was the homeowner and no one else was in the townhouse at the time.
A firefighter also suffered back injuries from a fall from the second floor to the basement. The firefighter was taken to a hospital with noncritical injuries, the station reported.
