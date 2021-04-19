The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Sunday night on westbound Interstate 94 in the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis.

A video posted to YouTube shows a car speeding into the tunnel before hitting the left guardrail, sending a shower of sparks. As the car enters the tunnel, it smashes into the wall, causing a flash of orange fire. The video then shows the car, engulfed in flames, skid to a stop as the tunnel fills with smoke.

According to State Patrol, the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. At 10 p.m., the State Patrol tweeted that the westbound lanes will be closed for "an extended period of time."

The Minneapolis Fire Department said one person was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

A group of vehicles racing and doing burnouts inside the westbound Lowry Hill tunnel shut down the interstate last Sunday.

Staff writer Kim Hyatt contributed to this report.

Mara Klecker • 612-673-4440