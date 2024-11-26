Critics’ picks: The 12 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.
Ondara’s December residency
After touring for his third album, “Spanish Villager, Vol. 3,” and winning a $50,000 International Songwriters Competition award in 2023, the elegantly voiced Kenyan folk strummer who immigrated to his hero Bob Dylan’s native state a decade ago mostly kept a low profile in 2024. Until now. Ondara is ending the year with a December residency series dubbed “An Alien in Minneapolis,” named after the song that won him the ISC award. Over the five-week run of Tuesday gigs — including a special early-evening New Year’s Eve set — look for new songs as he works toward a new album for 2025, plus older cuts going back to his 2019 debut, “Tales of America,” which earned a Grammy nomination for best Americana album. (8 p.m. Tue., Dec. 10, Dec. 17 and 5 p.m. Dec. 31, Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $25-$32, icehousempls.com)
Allman Betts Family Revival
It’s the eighth annual touring salute to the Allman Brothers featuring sons of the original members. Gregg Allman’s son Devon Allman and Dickey Betts’ son Duane Betts are pretty fair guitarists and vocalists in their own right, but this time they’re teaming up to explore the repertoire of their famous fathers. The opening set will focus on 1970s material from the Duane Allman era while the second segment deals with the Allmans’ ‘90s comeback. The all-star touring band includes Anders Osborne, Luther and Cody Dickinson of North Mississippi Allstars, Jimmy Hall of Wet Willie and Alex Orbison, son of Roy Orbison. (8 p.m. Sun., State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $49.50-$74.50, ticketmaster.com)
Ike Reilly Assassination
The first in a run of annual Mainroom shows around the holidays — see also: Curtiss A’s Lennon tribute, Soul Asylum’s homecoming, Best New Bands — this tradition started as a thank-you for the local fanaticism over Reilly’s 2001 album “Salesmen and Racists,” inspired while on duty as a doorman at Chicago’s Park Hyatt hotel. He and his band have been making the drive up I-94 from Libertyville, Ill., almost every Thanksgiving Eve since then. This year they’re arriving with a new single that’s something of a love letter to the Twin Cities, “At Least Another Day,” and with a new documentary now streaming about their own version of a success story, “Don’t Turn Your Back on Friday Night.” Local ‘90s scenesters the Delilahs are reuniting to open, along with local punk fixture Christy Costello. (7:30 p.m. Wed., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25-$30, first-avenue.com)
Jearlyn & Fred Steele
You can sit around at Aunt Karen’s and rehash the election over stuffing, pumpkin pie and pro football. Or you can go to a safe — and joyous — space where siblings Jearlyn and Fred Steele, mainstays with Minnesota’s gospel-soul institution the Steeles, will harmonize and turn on their sparkling personalities. If you want turkey and the fixings, they are available with a preorder. But no disagreements will be on the menu. (7 p.m. Thu., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $25-$40, food is extra, dakotacooks.com)
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra
The SPCO is celebrating Thanksgiving weekend with a feast of American songs. Minneapolis-based mezzo-soprano Clara Osowski will help premiere arrangements by another local artist — composer Jonathan Posthuma — of songs by Charles Ives and others. After swinging things up with music by George Gershwin and Duke Ellington, the concert will conclude with what might be the ideal Thanksgiving soundtrack, Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” music for which the SPCO once won a Grammy. (7 p.m. Fri. and Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $16-$68, students and children free, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)
‘Back to the Future’
While there have been two sequels and a Broadway musical (recently here in a touring version), there’s nothing quite like the original 1985 “Back to the Future” film, in which teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) accidentally takes a time-traveling sports car to 1955 and potentially disrupts his parents getting together. Among the keys to its success is Alan Silvestri’s score, which conductor Sarah Hicks and the Minnesota Orchestra will perform while a high-definition version of the film is screened above them. (7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $60-$132, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)
THEATER
‘Dinner for One’
The Jungle is bringing back its holiday hit from last year, a show full of frothy physicality and slapstick fun. Co-created by director Christina Baldwin with performers Jim Lichtscheidl and Sun Mee Chomet, it centers on a proper lady who’s having her annual dinner party. The problem is that her guests are not of this world. Lichtscheidl’s butler has to evoke them. The production boasts beautiful performances, striking design and Emilia Mettenbrink’s wittily dramatic and descriptive music. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends Jan. 5, 2025. $15-$95 or pay-as-you-can. Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. Jungletheater.com)
‘Scrooge in Rouge’
And now for something a little less hallowed for the holidays. Open Eye is putting on this drag-tastic take on “A Christmas Carol” by Ricky Graham, Yvette Hargis and Jeffery Roberson. The plot of “Scrooge in Rouge” is simple. Food poisoning has taken out most of the members of a performance troupe, leaving just three to carry on the show. Bawdiness ensues. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends Dec. 29. Open Eye Theatre, 506 E. 24th St., Mpls. $15-$30. 612-874-6338 or openeyetheatre.org)
DANCE
Choreographers’ Evening 2024
Choreographer and dancer jess pretty takes on the curation of Choreographers’ Evening, an annual showcase of short works featuring Minnesota dance artists. This year’s event finds inspiration from writer, poet and theorist Audre Lorde, with the choreographed works addressing how the art form of dance can be a means for care. The post-Thanksgiving Day performance acts as a celebration of innovation and experimentation, and celebrates the breadth of creativity in Minnesota’s dance scene. (4 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls. $30-$35. 612-375-7600, walkerart.org)
ART
‘The Night Blooming Jasmine’
Artist Roshan Ganu’s multimedia installation creates a magical, light-filled landscape that leads viewers through what she calls “an alternative exploration of the night as a woman.” The exhibition includes video, paintings and miniature sculpture against a backdrop of sound and language. Ends Feb. 23. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, new.artsmia.org or 612-870-3000)
‘Overshare’
French conceptual artist Sophie Calle, who may have predicted the rise of social media and the phenomenon of “oversharing,” has a 50-year survey at the Walker Art Center. Through her photography, sculpture and video, the viewer starts to question the fine line between public and private, personal and shareable. Viewers journey through her marriage in Vegas, video of her mother on her death bed and following a stranger in Venice. Ends Jan. 26. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $2-$18, free 5-9 p.m. Thu., 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org)
FAMILY
World Oddities Expo
This traveling show is more Krampus than jolly man in a red suit. Highlighting the dark and macabre, goth and magical folk can shop for peculiar and usual things such as taxidermy, insects, jewelry and home decor. Workshops and a theater showcase will feature speakers in various fields. Performances include music, live painting and burlesque. (Noon-8 p.m. Sat., $20-$175, Hyatt Regency, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., woetothee.com)
