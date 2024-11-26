Critics’ picks: The 12 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

The first in a run of annual Mainroom shows around the holidays — see also: Curtiss A’s Lennon tribute, Soul Asylum’s homecoming, Best New Bands — this tradition started as a thank-you for the local fanaticism over Reilly’s 2001 album “Salesmen and Racists,” inspired while on duty as a doorman at Chicago’s Park Hyatt hotel. He and his band have been making the drive up I-94 from Libertyville, Ill., almost every Thanksgiving Eve since then. This year they’re arriving with a new single that’s something of a love letter to the Twin Cities, “At Least Another Day,” and with a new documentary now streaming about their own version of a success story, “Don’t Turn Your Back on Friday Night.” Local ‘90s scenesters the Delilahs are reuniting to open, along with local punk fixture Christy Costello. (7:30 p.m. Wed., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25-$30, first-avenue.com)