On mining: Some mistakes last forever

The mining companies assure us they will make no mistakes. They will not let go of the balloon. But we know what the result of mining will be. It has been the same 14 times. The problem this time is how far the water will carry the pollution. As parents we chose to let Dashwa make a mistake because the consequences were low. Mining for copper in a water-rich environment has never been attempted, and the consequences are high. The contamination could be carried a long way and destroy three special places.