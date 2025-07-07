Opinion | Minnesota’s problem: Too much moralism

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Minnesota has long been known as a state with a “moralistic” political culture, and that culture nowadays produces political polarization on steroids. The political distance between “greater Minnesota” and the Twin Cities grows ever wider. Political battles in the state have become highly ideological and increasingly take the form of life-or-death struggles.
Political scientist Daniel Elazar in the 1960s first identified the moralistic culture evident in the northern tier of American states, including Minnesota. Issues of the common good and community betterment take precedence in such cultures. Politics in this view should be a moral proving ground, not a series of individualistic bargaining and deals.
The bright side of moralism has been on display in Minnesota‘s political history. A signal example of that lies in Minneapolis Mayor Hubert Humphrey’s speech against racial discrimination at the 1948 Democratic National Convention: “The time has arrived in America for the Democratic Party to get out of the shadow of states’ rights and to walk forthrightly into the bright sunshine of human rights.”
Yet Minnesota has also spawned restrictive and censorious moralism. Many like to forget that the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution inaugurating alcohol prohibition was spearheaded by U.S. Rep. Andrew Volstead of Minnesota, who championed that legislation, known as the Volstead Act.
Political moralism can focus usefully on abstract moral and ethical principles, but that focus can lead to a view of political combat as a binary battle between the forces of light and darkness. An authoritarian impulse fuels extreme moralism — evident in the right imposing the Ten Commandments in classrooms or the left imposing gender ideology in school curriculums.
That impulse can lead to a drive to exterminate political opponents.