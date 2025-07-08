Opinion | Toplessness is legal now. But keep your shirt on, please.

Summer is the season of sweat, sunscreen and shirtless joggers. For many, seeing men and boys without shirts on city streets is considered a harmless social norm that typically isn’t afforded to women. But a recent court case helped clarify that it is legal in Minnesota for women to go topless in public. While some women may choose to do so, we are likely a long way from it being socially acceptable. So, with July being UV Safety Awareness Month, now feels like the perfect time to ask: What if we all, regardless of gender, just kept our shirts on this month in the spirit of gender equity, in addition to skin safety?