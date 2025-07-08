Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth: Leading with respect still matters

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
In politics, oftentimes we only talk about differences between parties, ideologies, districts or priorities. Far less often do we talk about what unites us: service, responsibility and the belief that holding public office is a duty, not a stage.
Over the last few years, I had the opportunity to serve alongside Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman. We came from opposite sides of the aisle. We disagreed on many policy issues. But through it all, we built something that seems to be increasingly rare in politics. Through weekly meetings, stories about our families, shared laughs and a desire to make our state a better place, we built a relationship rooted in respect.
Melissa was the quintessential public servant. She knew the rules, the issues and how to move policy forward. More than that though, she respected the institution and she led by example. She understood that serving in the Minnesota House was a privilege, and she led with that understanding every day she served.
When I became House minority leader in 2023, we worked closely through one of the most consequential legislative sessions in state history. We didn’t always see eye to eye, but we always saw each other. That mattered. It meant that even our strongest disagreements never turned personal. In our toughest negotiations, we could look across the table and know that we were both trying to do what we believed in our hearts was best for Minnesota.
Melissa was a constant reminder that politics don’t have to be mean to be effective. With her loss, our state lost a leader of deep conviction. Legislators on both sides of the aisle lost a colleague who earned their trust and respect and gave hers in return.
A lot of the time, we see outrage rewarded instead of outcomes, and the loudest voices valued over the most thoughtful ones. Decency is mistaken for weakness. Melissa never made that mistake. She was the only House speaker I’ve served under, and she taught me well how to lead in that way.