Where the Lynx rank in the WNBA in key categories during their seven-game winning streak:

Points per game: 86.6 (third)

Points against per game: 75.0 (second)

Field-goal percentage: 50.6 (first)

Opponent field-goal percentage: 39.6 (second)

Points in the paint: 45.4 (first)

Offensive rating: 107.3 (second)

Defensive rating: 94.3 (second

Assists per game: 23.7 (second)